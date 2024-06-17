'Cool as hell': Budding artists urged to not let rubbish go to waste

A group of young people is rallying the south-west community to collect rubbish from beaches, rivers and parks and turn it into art.
Rubbish Repurposed is a community art exhibition created by the Green Futures Now team - a Warrnambool City Council initiative that helps people aged 12-25 tackle local environmental issues.
Group member Edward Higgins said that the aim of the project was to encourage people to have fun while cleaning up the local environment and raising awareness of pollution.
"We thought that we could have an art competition where people go out and pick up plastic waste and turn it into art," he said.
"That way, a) the art will look cool as hell and b) when people are collecting the rubbish, they're going to see all of the plastic and the pollution everywhere.
"All of the people who are submitting art, they will see the impacts of pollution... and for those who didn't enter themselves, the art would be displayed and people could see that."
Submissions are open until August 11, with south-west residents of all ages encouraged to get involved.
Selected artworks will feature in an exhibition at The F Project in September.
The winner will be chosen by the Green Futures Now team with help from artist Carmel Wallace.
The winning artwork will be featured on a new educational sign at the breakwater.
To find out more visit www.warrnambool.vic.gov.au/green-futures-now-rubbish-repurposed
Green Futures Now is funded by the state government through Engage and supported by the Glenelg Hopkins Catchment Management Authority.
