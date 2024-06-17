King's College set to celebrate kinder's very own superhero Ben Vivian

Laang's Ben Vivian is proving not all heroes wear capes.
But his kinder mates at King's College will be donning costumes on Wednesday in a "day for our friend Ben" and raising funds for HeartKids.
Ben, who is 5, was diagnosed with an atrioventricular septal defect, meaning there were holes between the chambers of the right and left sides of his heart, when his mother was 18 weeks' pregnant with him.
He'd been diagnosed with Down syndrome at an earlier scan, prompting specialists to perform an ultrasound as heart defects are often common following diagnosis.
Ben had his first surgery at three-months-old at the Melbourne Royal Children's Hospital and will likely need future repairs when he is an adult.
His mother Amanda Vivian said the family was so grateful to the King's College community.
"The school are so supportive," Mrs Vivian said.
"We are very grateful."
She said Ben's health was good.
However, he does get fatigued easily if he is participating in physical activities.
"A lot of kids his age are learning to hop and jump and some are even taking part in little athletics," Mrs Vivian said.
"He can't do physical things for too long because he gets very tired."
However, Ben loves completing puzzles and playing music.
Mrs Vivian said HeartKids had been extremely supportive.
"HeartKids had a much bigger role around the time when he needed surgery around three-months-old," she said.
"But as he's growing up and he relies less on actual intensive care, HeartKids are providing opportunities.
"We do have a Warrnambool branch of HeartKids which form social get-togethers twice a year for a few years now.
"HeartKids will fund our branch to go out and enjoy a day together so the kids get to know each other and the parents can support each other and talk about what they've been through, which is great."
Hero for HeartKids Day will be held nationally on Friday, June 16.
