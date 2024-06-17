Man found with drugs, weapons just days before alleged shooting incident

A man was found in possession of drugs and weapons just days before an alleged ramming and shooting incident in Cobden.
The 40-year-old Cobden man pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on June 17, 2024, to drug, driving and weapon-related offences.
The court heard his home was raided by investigators from the Victoria Police western region crime squad on the morning of January 8, 2024.
The officers seized about 425ml of GHB, cannabis seeds, 14 heart-shaped steroid pills and $7000 cash believed to be the proceeds of crime.
The man told police he usually consumed up to 3ml of GHB per day.
He denied the cash was the proceeds of crime, stating the money was mainly savings from pokies winnings at Warrnambool and Camperdown venues.
The court heard the house was raided again on April 18 that year by Cobden uniform police, as well as the Warrnambool police divisional response unit and public order response team.
The search uncovered a vial of steroids, about three ml of GHB, multiple zip lock bags with small traces of meth, a machete and a dagger.
The man also pleaded guilty to repeatedly driving under the influence of methamphetamine.
His lawyer said the man had served 14 days in pre-sentence detention in relation to those matters, and urged the court to consider sentencing him to a community correction order.
She said it was in the community's best interest that her client deal with his "significant substance abuse issues".
The lawyer said the man was in custody charged with a "more significant" matter but intended to apply for bail on July 15.
She said her client had appeared in the same court the week before in relation to that matter.
The man faced a contest mention hearing on June 12 in relation to an alleged shooting and ramming incident in Cobden on April 24.
He was later arrested by Camperdown police and subsequently charged with reckless conduct endangering life, two counts of reckless conduct endangering serious injury, being a prohibited person using a firearm, assault and driving in a dangerous manner.
The man can not be named as that could identify the alleged victim in that offending.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said while he had some reservations about the man's prospects of rehabilitation on a community-based order, he would have him assessed by the Office of Corrections.
But he said there were limits on someone being sentenced to an order if they were in custody too long.
He said further clarification as needed and adjourned sentencing until August 9.
The magistrate disqualified the man's driver's licence for two years.
He said the lengthy period was due to him having the "very dangerous drug" known as ice in his system when he drove.
He said the highest courts in Victoria had recently revealed a driver with a methamphetamine concentration of .1mg per litre was 21 times more likely to cause a crash.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.