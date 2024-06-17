'Don't put it off': Cancer survivor urges women to prioritise health

A breast cancer survivor has reminded young women to regularly check their breasts.
Deanne Williams was just 31 when she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2015.
"We need to teach younger women to check themselves more often," Mrs Williams said.
"It's not an older women's disease."
Mrs Williams, who finished taking medication late last year, said she was shocked to discover she had cancer.
She paid tribute to her husband Scott, who was her biggest supporter.
Mrs Williams said 2015 was a terrible year for the family.
Her father-in-law had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and her mother-in-law was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Mrs Williams said she found a lump under her arm but put off seeing a doctor for some time.
She was shocked by the doctor's diagnosis and recommendation of chemotherapy, surgery and radiation.
Completing six weeks of intensive radiation was tough for Mrs Williams.
"The cancer centre wasn't open yet so I had to go to Geelong," she said.
Mrs Williams now suffers from peripheral neuropathy in her hands and feet due to nerve damage caused during treatment.
But she tries to take it in her stride.
Mrs Williams said celebrating her 40th birthday earlier this year was emotional and she will mark 10 years since her diagnosis in 2025.
She also urged people to reach out to people who are supporting people with cancer.
Mrs Williams said her husband had been her rock during her cancer battle.
"He's amazing," she said.
"Tell me anyone else who has to deal with that stress - his parents and wife all battling cancer - at one time."
