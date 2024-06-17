Footy recruit edging closer to return after 'horrid run' of luck

Trent Harman's first season back with Merrivale hasn't gone to plan however he is edging closer to a return to the Tigers' senior side.
The high-profile recruit from South Rovers, who played with the Tigers in 2008-09, played the opening two games of the Warrnambool and District league season but hasn't been seen since, thanks to a horror streak of misfortune.
Harman initially injured his hamstring before breaking his thumb at training the week of his planned return.
He required surgery on his thumb where he had K wires inserted and just as the wires were removed he was hit with more bad luck.
"Then I got COVID when I got the wires out and then I went to Bali after that for a couple of weeks and ended up missing footy because of the holiday," he told The Standard.
"It was just a snowball of different things basically."
Harman played his first game since early April on Saturday, June 15, featuring for the club's reserves against Nirranda with a plastic cover over his thumb.
The defender was glad to be back playing and said he was feeling "pretty good" although sore.
He hasn't locked in a date for his return to the Tigers' senior side which sits fourth on the ladder after 10 rounds.
"I'll just take it week-by-week at the minute," he said.
"It's been pretty much two months of not doing too much. Personally I like to prepare well.
"A good couple of weeks on the track will do me well so I won't put any date on it, just pretty keen to get me back in there ASAP."
Harman praised the Tigers for supporting him through the frustrating period.
"The club's been great about it, just a horrid run basically," he said.
"I'd done a great pre-season, feeling schmick and then played the first two rounds, playing some good footy and then everything started happening after that.
"The club's been great about it, they've helped me through it all."
