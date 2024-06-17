'Only getting bigger': South-west farmers love American pick-up trucks

More south-west farmers are turning to American-style pick-up trucks.
The revelation comes from Terang mechanic Ash Miller, who together with his partner has opened AJ&M Automotive Centre on High Street, Terang.
Soaring demand for car repairs drove Mr Miller to realise his 15-year dream.
"It's something I'd always wanted to do, running my own workshop," he said.
"Since I started in the industry when I was 17-years-old, that was a goal that I had set. We thought 'why not?' There's no better time than now to start.
"Our trade is in really high demand at the moment, mechanics are becoming scarce to find. I'm not totally sure why, but there's definitely more cars on the road, more people driving, and that creates more work."
He said he suspected changing technology and a rise in popularity of electric cars may have contributed to the shortage.
"Technology in cars - it's really become more of a computer," Mr Miller said.
"The electrical side has just enhanced it. It's getting harder to be a mechanic because you've got to have the tools to be able to talk to the car and the skills and training to diagnose those troubles, there's a lot more electrical diagnosis."
He also said the trend of purchasing heavy vehicles required further adaptation.
"Cars are only getting bigger," Mr Miller said.
"The bigger pick-up style is becoming more common here and we've made sure to have a hoist so we can service those.
"The Dodge RAMs and Chevys are becoming more popular now, especially down here because they have good tow ratings.
"A lot of farmers here need them for their heavy equipment, it's a way to avoid getting a light truck which you need a licence for."
