Pill testing saves lives, starts important conversations with young people

The head of WRAD Health has seen first hand the impact taking an unknown substance can have.
Chief executive officer Mark Powell said while the safest use was no use, WRAD Health supports harm reduction strategies.
"I had the experience of a young person taking what they thought was a 'party drug' but instead was given an unknown hallucinogenic that not only created a frightening experience for the person but also led to the onset of a severe and persisting mental illness," Mr Powell said.
"I don't want people to use these drugs but if they are going to experiment then I want to make that as safe as possible."
Mr Powell said WRAD Health was supportive of pill-testing at events.
"Our goal is not to encourage drug use but to ensure that if individuals do choose to experiment, they do so as safely as possible," he said.
"Pill testing provides an opportunity for users to know precisely what they are taking and opens a pathway for meaningful conversations with trained professionals about their choices.
"At WRAD Health, we have found these conversations to be incredibly valuable. They allow us to engage individuals to talk about substance use, sometimes leading them to reconsider their decisions or seek help for the underlying issues driving those choices to use."
Mr Powell's comments come after Premier Jacinta Allan told journalists she was supportive of a pill testing trial.
The trial would likely utilise mobile teams which would provide the service at music festivals.
"As a parent, the horror of your son or daughter heading off with friends to have a good time, to go to a festival, and then to not come home is just unimaginable," Ms Allan said.
"And that's why, as both a parent and Premier, my focus is always on looking at ways that we can support young people to be safe and to protect young people."
Mr Powell said pill testing not only created the opportunity for knowing what the drug is, it also allows a trained person to talk through that choice.
"We have found these harm reduction opportunities for a conversation around substance use meaningful to engage people and in some cases consider alternatives to taking the drug and in some cases seek help for the underlying drivers of substance use," he said.
"Sadly, some people think taking drugs equals having fun but this is not always the case and it's a conversation we need to have."
