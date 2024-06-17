'Forgotten people': How polio created a famous author, Nobel Prize winner

A new film about the lives of two young boys who changed the world will hit the big screen this week, retracing the pair's upbringings in Terang and Noorat.
Something in the Water tells the story of famed Noorat author Alan Marshall and Nobel Prize-winning virologist Sir Macfarlane Burnet who spent his childhood in Terang in the early 1900s.
Les Cameron said the documentary-style film had been three years in the planning and had been created over the past six months.
"They seem to be forgotten people," he said.
"Everybody who is old enough remembers Alan Marshall. It was quite a shock when I found out Macfarlane Burnet had lived here for 10 years of his adolescence.
"I've started to track the two of them. They were only two years apart. They would have known each other, they would have bumped into each other."
Marshall was just six when he contracted polio which left him with a physical disability.
"He was one of the kids who were in iron lungs," Mr Cameron said.
"Macfarlane was watching this from his position as an eight year old when Marshall catches it as a six year old."
Macfarlane went on to be known for his research into the polio virus which contributed to the development of the oral vaccine
"He was the one who was actually seen as being the person who understood that we had an immune system that could help us protect ourselves," Mr Cameron said.
Macfarlane - considered one of the 20th century's greatest scientists - won a Nobel Prize in the 1960s and was knighted in 1951.
He was also a bug collector - his collection now housed in Melbourne University's botany department.
Mr Cameron said there was not much around that told the stories of both men.
Marshall became famous in the 1950s for his autobiographical book I Can Jump Puddles.
It was made into a popular TV series in 1981, but before that it was turned into a film in Czechoslovakia.
"I can remember watching it in one of the groovy Melbourne cinemas at the time in Czechoslovakian with subtitles. It's a magnificent film," Mr Cameron said.
He said Marshall wrote about 50 books and sold five million across Europe as a result of the film.
"He became significant, and in some ways disparaged, by the fact that the Russian people actually welcomed the sorts of things that he was doing and saying about disability," Mr Cameron said.
"He became a hero."
Marshall was awarded an OBE for his work and was influential in making Melbourne trams accessible, Mr Cameron said.
"He was probably one of the most significant of Australian working battlers. He's remembered for that and there is a walk around Noorat commemorating his life," he said.
"He got around on his crutches and rode horses on his crutches so he could even jump puddles regardless of his disability."
The 65-minute documentary will be screened at Terang Commercial Hotel on Tuesday June 18 at 7pm.
"It's just a reminder of that period and some of the amazing things that did happen," Mr Cameron said.
There are plans to put the film on Youtube.
