The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Forgotten people': How polio created a famous author, Nobel Prize winner

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 17 2024 - 4:23pm, first published 1:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Les Cameron has created a film tracing the lives of two famous residents - author Alan Marshall and scientist Macfarlane Burnet. Picture file
Les Cameron has created a film tracing the lives of two famous residents - author Alan Marshall and scientist Macfarlane Burnet. Picture file

A new film about the lives of two young boys who changed the world will hit the big screen this week, retracing the pair's upbringings in Terang and Noorat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.