Woman under influence of drugs caught drink-driving later that night

A Warrnambool driver who tested positive to a cocktail of drugs was caught drink-driving less than 24 hours later.
The woman also repeatedly drove through an east Warrnambool playground, causing hundreds of dollars worth of damage to council-owned lawn.
Casey McConnell pleaded guilty to driving offences in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on June 17, 2024, and was disqualified from driving for two years. She was also placed on a good behaviour bond.
The court heard the woman had five priors for drug or drink-driving and two for dangerous driving.
The woman was intercepted by police driving in Warrnambool's Wanstead Street at 9.40am on November 20, 2022.
She tested positive for cannabis and methamphetamine and was ordered not to drive for 24 hours.
But in the early hours of the following woman McConnell was intercepted again on Pertobe Road.
She tested positive to the same drugs and also blew .022.
The driver was required to record a zero blood alcohol concentration.
Then between November 20 and 22 McConnell internationally drove through a playground at Wooles Avenue.
On the first occasion she drove over the footpath and became entrenched in the grass.
She accelerated with such force the engine made a high pitched squealing noise and the tires lost traction, causing $618.75 in damage.
When asked why McConnell had attended the park her lawyer Belinda Northey said the woman had been unhappy with someone who lived next to it.
She conceded her client's driving history but noted McConnell had never received a term of imprisonment, which she said was due to her significant history of mental health.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the use of methamphetamine would only further exacerbate any mental health concerns.
He said the woman's driving was dangerous and in relation to the playground, "absolutely bizarre".
"The long and short of it is this can not happen - the community needs to be protected," he said.
He said drivers under the influence of methamphetamine were 21 per cent more likely to be involved in a crash.
A conviction was recorded.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.