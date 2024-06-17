Bomb squad on the way after 'unknown' item found on lake foreshore

Victoria Police specialist explosive officers are on the way to Camperdown's Lake Bullen Merri.
Camperdown police Sergeant David Gaw said that at about 5pm on Sunday, June 16, a member of the public reported he had found an unknown item on a remote lake foreshore on Sunday, June 16, about 5pm.
Photographs were taken of the item and forwarded to the Bomb Response Unit.
A police guard was put in place overnight and the area was cordoned off.
Sergeant Gaw said the specialist officers were expected to arrive at the lake about 11am on Monday.
Exactly what the item is remains unknown at this stage but it could be an unexploded explosive device.
"Specialist bomb unit officers are coming up," Sergeant Gaw said.
"At this stage it's unknown what it is. It's very muddy and it's only when the specialist officers get here and examine the item will we have a better idea.
"They'll have a look and make an assessment."
Sergeant Gaw said the man who reported the find previously made a similar report five years ago.
Those items were also assessed, found to be explosive devices and they were exploded and destroyed.
"This find is in a very secluded area. It's very isolated and difficult to get to. It poses a very limited danger to anyone," Sergeant Gaw said.
