'Realistic': Number of homes in city to jump 40 per cent

Warrnambool could have another 6900 homes by 2051 if the state government's idea goes to plan - that's a jump of 42 per cent.
The government's target of an extra 246 houses a year has been labelled "achievable" and "realistic" by Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain.
"There is some more detail we'd like to see - is this approvals or builds? So we'll be working with the state government on that," he said.
"We'd also be looking for more support from the state government in achieving those targets, especially with infrastructure funding, fast-track approval and windfall profit gains taxes."
Cr Blain said the council would be asking the government whether the windfall tax on rezoned land would hamper development in regional areas.
"We do want to be a partner with the government in addressing the state housing crisis," he said.
Victoria has the largest annual population growth of all Australian states, and it needs more than two million additional homes by the 2050s.
It's unclear whether the plan to turn farmland along Aberline Road into 4000 homes is included in the new targets for Warrnambool.
The project, which has been on the drawing board since 2019, is now being fast-tracked by the government after being put on hold during the pandemic. It is expected to be approved mid-2025.
The land is bordered by Wangoom, Dales, Aberline and Horne roads and includes plans to make the area environmentally friendly and gas-free.
In 2022, a large parcel of land along Coghlans Road in Dennington was sold and was flagged as potential housing for up to 500 blocks.
The state government has kicked off the next stage of local government consultation on its draft housing capacity targets.
Under the targets, the number of houses in Warrnambool would rise from 16,400 to 23,300.
In 2023, the council issued 446 approvals for new homes compared to 535 in 2022. Under the targets, the council would only need to approve 246 new homes a year.
Final final targets for each local government area would be released by the end of this year.
The draft council housing targets are largely based on access to the jobs, transport and services Victorians need.
Victoria's councils have the powers to unlock space for more homes by proposing changes to local planning rules, the government says.
Premier Jacinta Allan said to give industry the confidence they need to get on and build, the government and all councils need to be working towards the same goal - more homes for Victorians in the right places.
