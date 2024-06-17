'A great responsibility to have': Midfielder thriving in leadership role

Maisey Waayers is relishing the added responsibility that comes with being a leader at South Warrnambool.
The 22-year-old was appointed vice-captain this year ahead of her fourth season with the Western Victoria Female league club.
She has flourished in the role, working alongside fellow vice-captain Michaela Leris, skipper Georgia-Lee Trudgen and coach Chris Meade, to help guide the Roosters to first on the ladder with two home-and-away rounds remaining.
"It's good having a bit more of that responsibility and getting recognised by your team that you are able to take on that role," she told The Standard.
Waayers believes the vice-captaincy has impacted her performance positively.
The midfielder/forward has been named in her side's best players six times from eight games and has also kicked four goals.
She said there was a "good amount of pressure" associated with the role.
"You want to really make sure that you're there every week, you're showing yourself that you're present, that you are there if people need you," she said.
"We've definitely got a good leadership group around us as well that helps support the girls. We always have meetings and bring things forward and try and get that open communication.
"It's a great responsibility to have, a good step in my career."
The Roosters suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday, June 17, going down to Horsham 3.5 (23) to 0.6 (6).
Waayers was able to find positives in the defeat as the pointy end of the competition nears.
"It's always disheartening but it definitely shows that that's the benchmark that we need to reach," she said.
"We need to keep working hard together as a team. We've been working well but it just proves that we've got a bit more work to go. Especially coming up to finals.
"We definitely can't let our foot off the pedal now... Hopefully it'll get us a bit more hungry."
Waayers was raised in Melbourne but in 2020 after finishing high school moved to Warrnambool - where her family frequently visited - because the city lifestyle wasn't for her.
The Roosters leader has since finished a degree in nursing at Deakin University and works at Warrnambool Base Hospital as a nurse.
She adores the region and doesn't plan to leave anytime soon.
"...I could not move back to Melbourne, I just love the smaller community down here, there's so much to offer I reckon," she said.
Waayers has been playing football for seven years now after joining Eastern Region female league side The Basin in 2018.
The medical worker is pleased to see all the opportunities and pathways open to female players that weren't available when she was younger.
She has also been impressed with the growth of the WVFFL and the way people have embraced it.
"The community's getting around it so much as well," she said.
"We are getting coverage, we're getting photos out there and people are are actually asking and recognising you. It's absolutely come a long way."
