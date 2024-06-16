'There will be disruptions': Largest road project in a decade to start

The city's largest road project in more than a decade will soon get under way on a dangerous Warrnambool road with new roundabouts and a tree-lined centre median to be built.
Bike lanes and footpaths will also be included in the Wollaston Road project.
The two new roundabouts will be installed at the Sommerville Boulevard and Goodall Street intersections.
Work on the first two stages of the project - from Caramut Road to Roaches Road and Sommerville Boulevard to the Merri River School will begin in July.
There have long been calls to make the road safer after a series of crashes prompted residents to lobby for the speed limit to be lowered.
In 2021, the council allocated $300,000 to begin redesigning the road and last year revealed it was seeking $4 million in government funding to help fund upgrades along Wollaston Road.
"This is the largest road project Warrnambool has seen in over a decade," he said.
"As well as being home to a growing population, Wollaston Road is also an important east-west thoroughfare for Warrnambool, so this upgrade will better reflect the role of this key road.
"This project was identified in the North of the Merri River Structure Plan, so it has been in the works for some time. It is now progressing due to nearby developments reaching a certain size."
Work on the first two stages is expected to be finished in mid-2025.
"Timing of the remaining sections from Roaches Road to Sommerville Boulevard will be determined by the progress of the remaining housing developments in the area," Cr Blain said.
"When eventually finished, Wollaston Road between Walls Road and Wiltshire Street will have a centre median as well as bike lanes and footpaths on both sides.
"From Wiltshire Street to Caramut Road there won't be a centre median, but there will still be bike lanes on both sides of the road and a footpath on the south side.
"While it'll be exciting to see the project start, there will be disruptions while it is under way, so thank you to everyone in advance for your patience and understanding."
Residents can discuss the project in-person at a pop-up site this week.
On June 17 and 18, project manager Sophie Baulch will be working from a portable site hut in the open space on Kalan Way from 1pm to 6pm.
From June 19-21, the pop-up site will be at the Goodall Street playground from 1pm to 6pm.
Alternatively, questions can be directed to Sophie Baulch at sbaulch@warrnambool.vic.gov.au.
