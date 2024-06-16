Tools stolen in raids on east Warrnambool vehicles and garage

Police are seeking information or CCTV footage after a number of thefts from vehicles and a garage burglary off Simpson Street overnight on Saturday, June 15.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool crime investigation unit, said there were a number of offences committed in the Ferguson Street area, on the south side of the railway line off Simpson Street in east Warrnambool.
"There were a string of thefts from vehicles in Ferguson Street overnight Saturday, at least four," he said.
"Expensive Milwaukee power tools were stolen from one vehicle.
"There was also the theft of Ryobi power tools from a garage in Wicking Place, which is off Ferguson Street.
"The garage was broken into and yellow tools removed, including a a circular saw, an angle grinder, another saw, a sander and a compressed air nail gun.
"I expect that these tools will be sold or exchanged for drugs."
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said some of the vehicles had been left unlocked.
"The days of anyone leaving their vehicles unlocked are well and truly over," he warned residents.
"These are crimes of opportunity and removing that opportunity, by locking your vehicles, goes a long way to preventing such crimes."
The investigator requested that anyone who saw anything in the area overnight on Saturday, or who has CCTV footage, contact the Warrnambool CIU on 5560 1174 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
