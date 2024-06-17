Police reviewing CCTV footage after smash and grab raid at jewellery store

UPDATE, Monday, 11.51am:
Police are reviewing security camera footage in the hunt for an offender who smashed his way into a Colac jewellery store early Monday, June 17.
Detective Senior Constable Michael Palmer, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said between 5.10am and 5.15am on Monday morning the offender smashed his way through a glass front door at Selwyn Jewellery in Murray Street.
"He's smashed the front glass door to gain entry and then smashed glass cabinets inside the store," he said.
"He taken a quantity of jewellery. A full stocktake is currently being undertaken to determine exactly what has been stolen."
The investigator said CCTV from the jewellery shop across the road was currently being reviewed by police officers.
"It is clear that there were a number of vehicles passing through Colac along Murray Street at the time of the burglary," Detective Senior Constable Palmer said.
"We are requesting that anyone who saw anything at that time, or anyone with dash camera footage, to contact the Colac CIU on 5232 8296 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
Earlier: Colac police detectives are on the way to a jewellery store burglary in Colac after thieves smashed their way in overnight.
Selwyn Jewellery at 134 Murray Street in Colac was the target of thieves overnight Sunday and crime investigation unit detectives are looking into the incident.
The burglary was reported to police at 7am on Monday, June 17.
The front door was smashed to gain entry, offenders then ransacked the store, went through cabinets and removed a significant quality of items.
Crime scene officers from Geelong are also expected to attend and process the crime scene.
More to come.
