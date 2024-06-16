Missing man has links with the Koroit district

Have you seen Daniel?
The 31-year-old was last seen on Stanley Street, Northcote on Monday, June 10.
Daniel was last seen wearing a dark jumper, blue jeans and white runners.
Police and family are concerned for their welfare due to medical conditions, and as this behaviour is out of character.
Daniel is known to frequent the Crossley and Thomastown areas.
Anyone who sees Daniel, or has any information on his location, is urged to contact Northcote Police Station on (03) 9403 0200 or the Koroit police of 5565 8202.
Police issued a missing person alert in Melbourne mid last week and have now provided additional information in the hope of locating him.
