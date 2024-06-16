Danny Benson wanted by police, information requested from the public

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate wanted south-west man Danny Benson.
He is wanted on a warrant for failing to appear at court in relation to making threat and assault-related allegations.
Mr Benson is known to frequent the Condah, Casterton, Hamilton, Warrnambool and Mount Gambier areas.
Anyone who sees Mr Benson or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
