League boss threatens to ban abusive fans

A football/netball league boss says abusive club members face being banned.
Warrnambool and District Football Netball League president Kylie Murphy said the league had received "several reports from clubs" about the disrespectful behaviour of spectators and players.
She said under the Members Protection Policy any person or persons who do not obey this code of conduct, and depending on the severity of the behaviour, may be asked to leave the venue.
"Suspension of membership may occur, if an investigation is conducted by the league following the incident," Mrs Murphy warned in the league's round 10 Record.
"Whilst barracking and supporting the players is a part of the game, offensive language and behaviour is not and won't be tolerated.
"So far there have been a few reports of offensive language to the umpires in both netball and football.
"This is not acceptable."
Mrs Murphy said that it was now time for her to act.
"Is writing this going to help? I hope so! I'm writing this to remind everyone about positive sportsmanship," she said.
"I too, am a parent, grandmother, supporter and a lifelong fan of netball and football or any sport.
"I am certainly not an expert on all sports, I also see things differently at times than the actual players and umpires do on the field or court.
"I understand that we want to cheer for players or our teams. I understand calls that may not be to our liking.
"What I don't understand is how negative some people can get."
The league boss said people played or supported because they loved sport.
"We are enjoying being healthy, playing or watching competition and we should be encouraging and congratulating all players on the field and court for good plays or goals or strategy," she said.
"The Warrnambool and District Football Netball League is a proud and family friendly league that seeks to ensure all supporters enjoy the football and netball in a friendly and safe environment."
Mrs Murphy said the WDFNL considered inappropriate:
"Please go and enjoy the game of football and netball and be considerate of others in a manner that does not harm the reputation of your club or the league," Mrs Murphy said.
