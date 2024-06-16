'Super proud of the group': Hampden league netballers crowned state champs

A star-studded Hampden league open netball team has broken a 21-year drought by being crowed state title winners in Melbourne on Sunday, June 16.
The Bottle Greens went through the Netball Victoria Association championships undefeated in a stunning effort, going on to beat Goulburn Valley 17-10 in the grand final at the state netball centre.
The team, coached by South Warrnambool premiership mentor Will Jamison, last tasted open grade success in 2003 when they defeated Wimmera.
Jamison said the state title win, which featured 15 associations across two pools, was reward for not only the players but everyone involved at club and administration level.
"In the last two years we've done really well as a league and made it to the semi-finals so it's reward in a sense for everyone who puts in so much time," he said.
"To go one step further this year against some really good competition is amazing. I'm so proud of the group."
Jamison said the whole squad gelled from the start of the day, which kicked off with a win against Essendon District and ended with medals draped around the necks of the 12 players in the squad.
"We were adamant from the start that we not only needed depth in the squad, but versatility. That's the reason why we were so strong today," he said.
"We were able to match up on different players in different ways. It was very impressive to see it all come together."
The highly-esteemed coach said the Hampden league's pathway program was as good as it gets.
"It continues to re-iterate how much talent is within the Hampden league," he said.
"To have all four of our teams qualify for finals day and with the under 15s and 17s also making the semi-finals, just shows how competitive the competition is, but how good our pathway in Hampden is.
"What's most exciting is how much home grown talent we have. We were so strong across the board."
The talented Bottle Greens reached semi-finals in both the 15 and under and 17 and under divisions but fell narrowly in both games to Parkville Netball and Banyule and District respectively.
The 15 and under semi-final was agonisingly close, with the game going to overtime but the Hampden league couldn't quite get over the line.
The 13 and under squad also showed some promising signs throughout the day and managed to register some impressive wins.
