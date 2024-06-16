The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Super proud of the group': Hampden league netballers crowned state champs

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated June 16 2024 - 6:08pm, first published 6:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hampden league open netball team after winning the state championship on Sunday. Picture supplied
The Hampden league open netball team after winning the state championship on Sunday. Picture supplied

A star-studded Hampden league open netball team has broken a 21-year drought by being crowed state title winners in Melbourne on Sunday, June 16.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.