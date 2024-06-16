'Just a very dirty swamp': New plan for jewel in city's crown

A $6 million plan to upgrade Lake Pertobe and improve water management and recreational uses has the backing of Warrnambool city councillors.
Opening up Lake Pertobe to paddle boarding and kayaks has been suggested with a drop-off point or boat ramp flagged in the new plan.
The council's chief executive officer Andrew Mason said the council had received state government funding to do an integrated water management plan for the lake.
"The plan identifies future projects and works that would improve both the environmental, recreational and stormwater uses of the lake," Mr Mason said.
He said the council would seek to carry out the projects as state government funding became available.
"Lake Pertobe is an important recreational and environmental asset for Warrnambool City Council," he said.
Cr Max Taylor recalled when decades ago Lake Pertobe was "just a very dirty swamp with not a pleasant smell about it".
He said no one ever had any interest in Lake Pertobe whatsoever.
But Cr Taylor said good council administration over the years had made Lake Pertobe a significant and highly valued open space area.
He said the water management plan was "absolutely vital" for its future management.
Councillor Richard Ziegler said it was "no secret" Lake Pertobe held significant meaning for people and it was incredibly important that we look after it "as best we can".
"It's incredibly important thing to make sure our precious Lake Pertobe is maintained and improved in terms of its water quality," he said.
"It's become quite a special little spot for anglers locally as well.
"It's incredibly important we get this right because it is such a highly valued open space."
