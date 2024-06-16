100 reasons to celebrate: Your morning news

Welcome to Monday!
It's journalist Katrina Lovell here to fill you in on what has made news over the weekend.
Warrnambool's Lorna Schultz turned 100 and celebrated with her family on Saturday. The keen knitter is still making bandages to help ease the suffering of people with leprosy in Africa. She has lost count of the number she has knitted over the years.
Police are calling for information after reports of flares near Peterborough triggered a massive search off the coast on Saturday night and on Sunday morning. No boats or people in distress could be found leaving police to believe it they were illegally set off, or perhaps even by accident.
Shoppers were out in force for the opening of the city's newest store - Pillow Talk - at the homemaker centre. Hundreds of people visited the new store on Saturday after the doors opened.
Warrnambool City Council has also endorsed a $6 million plan for Lake Pertobe, but any works will need state government funding.
