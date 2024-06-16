The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It creates a big headache': Distress flares spark fruitless ocean search

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated June 16 2024 - 3:10pm, first published 2:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The police helicopter was deployed to search for a vessel in distress but nothing was sighted. Picture file
The police helicopter was deployed to search for a vessel in distress but nothing was sighted. Picture file

Police fear they have wasted hours and valuable resources searching the coastline for a vessel in distress after five flares were set off near Peterborough on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.