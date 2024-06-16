'It creates a big headache': Distress flares spark fruitless ocean search

Police fear they have wasted hours and valuable resources searching the coastline for a vessel in distress after five flares were set off near Peterborough on Saturday, June 15, 2024.
After a searching into the night and throughout Sunday morning, police now think the red parachute rockets were possibly set off illegally.
Port Campbell Acting Sergeant Liam Cook said the police air wing was called about 9.30pm and, along with four police units, spent hours searching the ocean for the sign of any vessels or people in need of help.
But nothing was sighted.
Acting Sergeant Cook said a number of people noticed the five flares that were set off in quick succession west of Peterborough and contacted police.
He said they were not able to determine if the flares were set off from the ocean or from on land.
When the report came in, the police air wing was dispatched and spent a couple of hours searching the ocean between Warrnambool and Port Fairy.
The coastguard was also put on alert.
Acting Sergeant Cook said when there were reports of flares being deployed it leads to immediate mobilisation of resources so emergency services could get to those in distress as soon as possible.
He said he spent the morning searching coastal tracks to see if there was anyone in need of help.
Acting Sergeant Cook said it was likely the flares were not set off from a distressed vessel but a member of the public.
"If someone is just letting them off for a joke with their mates, it's not good," he said.
"It creates a big headache."
He warned that significant penalties applied to those who set off flares when there was no emergency.
It also meant the police helicopter was not available for potentially legitimate incidents.
Acting Sergeant Cook said flares set off on land could also spark fires.
He said that people who do set of flares by mistake should contact police to let them know.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact police.
