'Wins build confidence': Momentum building as Seahawks, Mermaids find form

Now that Warrnambool Seahawks coach Shane Smith has a full roster of players to pick from, team chemistry and belief is on the rise.
While it's been a tough season for the Big V division one men's outfit, the tide is turning after three wins from their past five matches.
"I think (the improvement) comes with having a full squad out on the floor and with that comes continuity in our play and what we're trying to achieve," Smith said after his side clawed back from an early deficit to defeat Warrandyte 89-79 on Saturday, 15 June.
"When people are in and out, it can be tough to build chemistry but now we are going in confident we can challenge any team.
"Even last night we almost went 20 points down and to dig deep, find some resolve and get the win was really good."
The Seahawks were superbly led by the star power of import Kester Ofoegbu, who dropped 37 points on the night.
Smith said it was an impressive display but praised those around Ofoegbu for easing the pressure on him to be the match-winner..
"He's been tremendous but what's helping his game is when we have an all-rounded scoring options, it allows us to open the lanes for him," he said.
"It helps to not put too much pressure on him."
Smith said it was excellent to see his leaders stand tall despite trailing early.
"They were a lot bigger than us and Riley Nicolson in particular did a big job on a guy who was about 6'9 and a fantastic player," he said.
"Ollie Bidmade led the team really well and (Benson) Steere and Dom Occhipinti held their guards well and stood up in real key moments for us."
While still anchored down the bottom of the table with a 3-10 record, the Seahawks mentor believed it wasn't reflective of the growth of the group and hoped they could finish the season strongly.
"We've got close in so many games but ultimately wins build confidence," he said.
"We've got some young guys coming along and we're doing a lot of work, Harry McGorm, Josh Miller, these types are stepping up. We knew we'd be young this year but I can see a really promising future."
The Warrnambool Mermaids, meanwhile, had a mixed weekend with a narrow loss to Sherbrooke on Saturday evening and a convincing win on Sunday against Hume City.
The Louise Brown-coached side bounced back swiftly from Saturday to record a 77-71 win, holding off a fast-finishing Hume.
Julia Nielacna was typically industrious with 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Mermaids.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.