'It's been truly heartbreaking': Vigil calls for end to conflict

About 70 people gathered to call for peace in Gaza during a candlelight vigil on Warrnambool's Civic Green on Saturday, June 15, 2024.
Organisers of the rally - who are heartbroken over the scenes of devastation - are now planning to hold more vigils in Warrnambool, possibly on a weekly basis.
Warrnambool for Peace spokesperson Alexandra Priebbenow said the group gathered to call for a ceasefire and for peace in the Gaza region which has been rocked by the eight-month-long war.
The pro-humanity gathering was urged to write letters and emails to politicians calling on them to do more to bring about an end to the conflict.
Ms Priebbenow said they were happy with the turnout given the weather.
"People lit a few candles that the wind did try to blow out," she said.
But it was the words of her young daughter Isla that summed the evening up - "peace for the universe".
"It was really nice. There were a lot of families with young kids and people from all walks of life getting together," Ms Priebbenow said.
"It's been truly heartbreaking to witness the scenes occurring in Gaza and the West Bank through a screen and feeling so powerless to do anything about it.
"So it was nice for people to come along and show unity and compassion and help amplify our message for peace."
