Recruit stars as improving outfit finds 'intensity' around the footy

A key recruit who is helping improve a developing Warrnambool and District league side starred in a thrilling 10-point win on Saturday at Reid Oval.
Former Warrnambool and Old Collegians player Aiden Grant led from the front as South Rovers held off finals aspirant Kolora-Noorat to register its second win of the season, 8.6 (54) to 6.8 (44).
Grant, who played three senior Hampden league games for the Blues in 2021, showcased his class as the Lions overcame a half-time deficit. He has been among the best in four of his seven games since joining the club.
Cody Mailes was another to play an impressive four quarters for the Lions.
"He was really, really good for us all day," Lions senior coach Luke Kenna said of Grant.
"What stood out was he just cracked in for us and ran hard.
"He played a really strong game for us so it's pleasing for him."
Kenna said improved ball movement and some strong pressure around the footy was a key catalyst in the win.
"It was a really good result for us. It's hard to know after the one win we had earlier whether we'd keep striving and improving but (Saturday) was terrific," he said.
"Our intensity around the footy was really good and in the second half we really wanted to run and carry the ball.
"Nothing overly stood out, we just moved the ball a bit quicker and it probably helped us get over the line.
"We were a couple of goals down at half-time, it was a tricky breeze and we took the game on a bit more but you could see even in the first half that we were in it, it was just about belief.
"We cracked in as hard as we have all year which was pleasing to see."
Kenna said there were some sore bodies to come out of the game but wasn't sure if there were any injuries at this stage.
The sixth-placed Power was well served by Jarrod Evans, Caleb Kavanagh and Jack Carlin.
In remaining matches, Allansford survived a scare from Timboon Demons to register a 13.11 (89) to 10.13 (73) win with key forwards Robbie Hare (six goals) and Jordan Boyle (four) combining for 10 majors.
Russells Creek, meanwhile, banked some valuable percentage to stay in touch with the top-two, defeating Dennington 14.16 (100) to 4.4 (28).
