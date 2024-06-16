The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Recruit stars as improving outfit finds 'intensity' around the footy

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
June 16 2024 - 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dylan Cox kicks the ball forward for South Rovers on Saturday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Dylan Cox kicks the ball forward for South Rovers on Saturday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A key recruit who is helping improve a developing Warrnambool and District league side starred in a thrilling 10-point win on Saturday at Reid Oval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.