GALLERY: Sun shines as footy, netball teams battle it out on weekend

The sun shone across the region on Saturday, 15 June as teams battled it out on the football and netball courts at Reid Oval and Walter Oval.
In the Hampden league standalone clash between South Warrnambool and Warrnambool at Reid Oval, it was the reigning premiers who proved too strong in both clashes.
While just a few metres away, South Rovers and Kolora-Noorat played out a thriller with the Lions holding on to clinch its second win of the Warrnambool and District league season in the football but the Power won an important match on the netball courts.
The Standard photographer Eddie Guerrero captured all the action from behind the lens.
