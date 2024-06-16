'Massive presence': Mentor praises defender in important win for group

A Kolora-Noorat defender who has added spark to the side since coming into the team "completely dominated" on Saturday, according to her A grade mentor.
Defender Ailish Glennen was a strong contributor as the Power held off an improving South Rovers to win 51-29 at Walter Oval in the Warrnambool and District league clash.
"She's only come in the last few weeks, maybe started out round five so didn't start out in round one," Power A grade coach Laura Bourke said.
"She's been a massive presence for us since coming into that defensive end. She completely dominated for us today.
"I thought she was really, really good."
Attacking pair Matilda Curran (27 goals) and Lillie Bourke (24) were clinical for the Power while experienced midcourter Molly Bourke played a strong game.
The Power mentor, who was rested for the clash said the Lions gave them a run. It leaves the Power two points adrift of Allansford in third and comfortably anchored inside the top-five.
"They've definitely improved, which is exciting for them," she said.
"It was a really close first half, I think we were only up by maybe three or four goals, but our third quarter we flicked the switch.
"The way we played together was good, we put together some really good passages of play."
Bourke said the fourth-placed Power were well set-up for a strong finish to the home-and-away season.
"We've pretty much got a full squad at the moment which is really, really exciting for us," she said.
"I didn't play but it was more for a rest than anything but it's nice to get into the second-half of the season with a full team."
Dennington snapped a four match losing streak to bank a hugely important 54-35 win against Russells Creek to grab a hold of fifth by percentage.
The Sue Fleming-coached Dogs needed the win and did enough with Molly Evans (24 goals) and the versatile Zoe Fleming (21 goals) leading from the front. Katelyn Grant again provided a steadying influence.
In remaining matches, Nirranda flexed its muscles and were too strong for Merrivale winning 55-35, Allansford's strong form rolled on with a 58-33 win against Timboon Demons and Old Collegians kept its top-five hopes alive with a hard-fought 39-29 win against Panmure.
