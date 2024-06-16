Footy HQ: Can the mighty Blues be stopped?

It's sports reporter Nick Creely here.
The rain stayed away this weekend in what was a potentially ladder-shaping round of action in the Warrnambool and District league.
Reigning premier Nirranda, despite its heavy run of injuries, was electric in its nearly 10-goal thumping of Merrivale.
With a string of first-choice players unavailable, it was a performance worth noting.
It begs the question: Who is going to stop the mighty Blues when they are at full strength?
But one of the biggest storylines came at Davidson Oval where Old Collegians put a wobble in Panmure's finals aspirations with a surprise win by 45 points.
It opened the door again for Kolora-Noorat, despite a loss on the road to improving South Rovers and potentially the Warriors or Dennington if they can get a run on, to make a late charge at finals.
The Hampden league had eight of its 10 teams enjoy the week off with arch-rivals Warrnambool and South Warrnambool doing battle at Reid Oval in a standalone blockbuster.
As he has done all season, co-captain Shannon Beks provided the spark early and ended up with six goals in a dominant display, while ex-AFL player Jay Rantall starred once again as the Roosters proved far too good.
Both leagues will return as per normal next weekend as the pointy-end of the season creeps closer each day.
Until next week, may the best team win.
