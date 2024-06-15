Belief building: Improving football side clinch 'outstanding' upset win

Old Collegians co-coach Ben van de Camp says if his side can maintain its belief it can pose a serious threat to sides in the back-half of the Warrnambool and District league season.
The eighth-placed Warriors sprung an upset on Saturday, one which could have ramifications in the race for fifth spot, triumphing over finals aspirant Panmure in an impressive display, 13.6 (84) to 5.9 (39).
With fellow co-coach Joe McKinnon starring up forward and in the ruck with four goals and Connor Barby putting together a dominant performance, particularly in the second-half, the much-improved Warriors - who were winless last season - now have two wins this season after also defeating Timboon Demons back on April 13.
"It was one of those days where we had no passengers, all 22 contributed really strongly," Van de Camp said.
"It was just outstanding to see. What's happened is not surprising in some ways, we've played that quality of footy in patches and that's always been our biggest challenge, how do we sustain it?
"To get a positive result is great, we've had a good few weeks on the track. It all clicked and if we play that kind of football for four quarters we'll push a hell of a lot of teams and should get a few more wins on the board."
Van de Camp said it was pleasing to see the side start the game strongly.
The Warriors kicked four opening term goals to one and opened up a 39-point at the main break.
"It's no secret that our first quarters have not been good enough, pretty atrocious to be honest so in a lot of our games we seem to always be chasing our tails," he said.
"We put in a fair bit of work into our starts, changing our warm ups to find that happy balance. Today, it clicked and then to build on that in that second term was outstanding.
"We knew they'd come at us and respond. It got closer to 18 points at one point and then we kicked away again.
"I'm so pleased for the lads."
