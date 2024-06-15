'As good as we've seen from him': Ex-AFL player, co-captain star in win

An ex-AFL footballer who has returned home this season and an in-form leader stood up when it mattered most in Saturday's blockbuster standalone clash.
Former Collingwood player Jay Rantall and co-captain Shannon Beks (six goals) starred for Hampden league reigning premiers South Warrnambool in its mighty impressive showing against Warrnambool, 14.16 (100) to 5.7 (37) at Reid Oval.
Rantall, who played five AFL games for the Magpies in 2021, kicked a goal and had the ball on a string to continue his strong season as he pushes to return to the VFL ranks with Werribee in coming weeks.
Roosters mentor Mat Battistello said the 23-year-old looked as fit, firing and hungry as ever in a dominant display.
"In terms of his contest-to-contest work, that's as good as we've seen from him since he's returned," he said.
"We're really happy for him. We think he'll probably go back to Werribee next week and hopefully he's built a lot of confidence in his form and in his body too.
"He was really, really good."
The premiership coach also heaped praise on Beks, who kicked three goals in the first quarter to be the fire starter for his side as he continues to put together a brilliant season.
The gun forward now has 36 goals to lead the competition after nine matches.
"Shannon is in outstanding form. I've said it before, ever since he's taken on the captaincy he's really grown his game," he said.
"You need your leaders to stand up and he did that again, but he's not alone in that. Harry (Lee), his co-captain, was terrific down back."
The Roosters are hopeful ex-AFL footballer Dan Nicholson's calf injury isn't serious with Battistello describing the niggle as "more awareness than anything".
"We rate him so highly, so we'll bubble wrap him and bring him back in when we see fit," he said.
Battistello said Reid Oval was one of his side's favourite grounds to play at and believed it suited their style of footy.
"We really enjoy playing there at the Reid, it's kind of like a second home to us. It's a big ground and we think it suits us," he said.
"The chance to come up against an in-form side (in Warrnambool), I thought the boys played extremely well (on Saturday).
"It looked like our game of footy even though in the first-half the scoreboard probably didn't show it. We broke it open in the second half which was good."
The Blues, who didn't kick a goal after half-time, named Finn Radley in the best alongside recruit Anthony McCarthy while Ben Cunnington was lively with two goals and half-back Taylem Wason found plenty of the footy.
