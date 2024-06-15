'We had a clear mindset': Depleted but undeterred Blues hit straps

If the mark of a champion side is how they respond when adversity hits, Nirranda's response on Saturday is all the more telling.
The reigning premiers and ladder leaders, already missing gun players such as reigning Esam medal winner John Paulin, prized recruit Ben Dobson, forward Jeremy Stacey and ruckman Hugh Giblin, shook off a difficult run of injuries to inflict Merrivale with a 52-point loss, 14.11 (95) to 6.7 (43).
The Warrnambool and District league premiership juggernaut's injury woes continued with gun forward Jackson Couch injuring his hamstring, but not before kicking four goals and impressive recruit Tyson Royal suffering a nasty corky through the match.
While Blues coach Nick Couch said it clearly wasn't ideal to have so many star footballers out of the team, it was a sign of the group's maturity that they were able to put it to one side and produce another eye-catching performance.
"We had a clear mindset of what we needed to do today," he told The Standard.
"It came down to pressure on the footy, we knew Manny (Sandow) would give them first use. If we cause them panic through the middle of the ground we can get it forward.
"I thought our forward pressure was outstanding. We hunted the footy, it was really hard to pick a best."
Defender Luke Weel was impassable for the Blues, while Dylan Philp's class was evident with footy in hand.
Returning midfielder Danny Craven was another who stood up in his first game in a month.
Couch anticipates some serious selection headaches to come with players working back into the side in the next few weeks.
"There is going to be pressure for spots in the next four, five weeks and there is really good numbers at training," he said.
"We weren't getting that last year. I hope everyone has a clear understanding of where I stand. It's such a good group and they're easy to coach.
"They know how to go to work, more importantly at this point of the season, they've been there before. Training standards, training loads are really starting to ramp up and will ramp up again.
"We usually go hard the last six weeks of the year, they know it's coming."
Couch said the decision to pull star recruit Ben Dobson out of the game came at the last minute with some soreness, but believed his gun utility would be back next week.
Merrivale, who also had key players such as Dylan Weir and Trent Harman missing, battled hard with Sean Barnes among the best while Josh Britton was lively up forward with a pair of goals.
