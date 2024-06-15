The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

'We had a clear mindset': Depleted but undeterred Blues hit straps

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
June 15 2024 - 7:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nirranda coach Nick Couch is proud of his group despite its unlucky run of injuries. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Nirranda coach Nick Couch is proud of his group despite its unlucky run of injuries. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

If the mark of a champion side is how they respond when adversity hits, Nirranda's response on Saturday is all the more telling.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.