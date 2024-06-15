'Pleasing' win as reigning premiers flex muscles despite missing key trio

South Warrnambool open netball coach Will Jamison says a polished performance on Saturday despite missing three key players is an indication of the group's adaptability.
The Roosters won comfortably, 58-30 at Reid Oval against Warrnambool in the Hampden league standalone fixture on Saturday, with the reigning premiers flexing their muscles on a court where they've dominated on the big stage in recent years.
Jamison said winning on Reid Oval and getting the chance to play at the venue and test out a few combinations was always an "advantage" at this point of the season.
"That's where we know the grand final is going to be again, provided we're lucky enough to get there again so getting more court time on there is always an advantage," she said.
"What we did well was use the width of the court, I thought we were really patient with how we moved the ball into attack.
"We created plenty of space and got those connections moving into attack throughout the match which was pleasing."
The Roosters were not at full strength as they build towards a potential three-peat of premiership, with Isabella Rea still missing with an elbow injury, while Meg Carlin was unavailable for the clash and Ally Mellblom had surgery through the week on her elbow.
Jamison said to see the group step up despite those absences and put into practice what they've been working on at training was pleasing.
"We're starting to experiment a little bit more with different combinations at training and to have three out, it was one of the most pleasing aspects of the win," he said.
"Come match day we want to make sure we still have those connections when we do have players out.
"So from that perspective it was good to see that out on the court."
