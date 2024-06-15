Incredible centenarian knitting bandages for leprosy sufferers in Africa

A 100-year-old Warrnambool woman is helping ease the suffering of people with leprosy in Africa.
Lorna Schultz, who lives at Lyndoch Living, knits cotton bandages which are then sent abroad by Warrnambool's Trinity Lutheran Church.
She has lost count of how many she has made, but is determined to continue.
Mrs Schultz is humble about her efforts in giving back to others.
"I've got a lot of time on my hands," she said.
Mrs Schultz celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, June 15 surrounded by family and friends who had travelled from as far as Melbourne, Coffs Harbour and Brisbane.
She said it was wonderful to be surrounded by her nearest and dearest.
Mrs Schultz grew up on a wheat farm in Dimboola.
She travelled the five miles to school each day on a horse - rain, hail or shine.
The family farm had a number of cows, which she helped milk by hand and she also helped her father clear the land when they first moved to their Dimboola property.
Mrs Schultz met her husband Frank, who is now deceased, at a church get together.
Read more: Pillow Talk opens in Warrnambool
The couple was married in 1948 and Mrs Schultz moved to Warrnambool, where her husband grew up.
The two opened the very successful Schultz Florist, which the two ran together for 30 years.
The two were kept busy on weekends, preparing bouquets for weddings and other events.
The couple had six children - Susan Massey, Annette Gass, Graeme Schultz, Julie Milne, Lisa Deckert and Bob Schultz (decreased).
Mrs Schultz has 18 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
She has been a member of Warrnambool's Lutheran Church since moving to Warrnambool.
She was a volunteer at the church's op-shop until recently and has created a lot of items that were sold at the shop over the years.
Mrs Schultz said it was special to receive a letter from the King to congratulate her on her 100th birthday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.