Two Warrnambool homes in enviable locations snapped up at auction

Two Warrnambool homes sold under the hammer in Warrnambool on Saturday, June 15, with some spirited bidding on a three-bedroom home in Laurina Close.
Ray White Warrnambool director Fergus Torpy said the home, at 8 Laurina Close, would suit a number of buyers.
"The property itself is situated on just over 700-square-metres, so a good comfortable block," Mr Torpy said.
He said it had a large double garage and had been "exceptionally well maintained."
"The house itself has undergone a beautiful refurbishment to parts of it," Mr Torpy said.
"It's close to Gateway Plaza and after you are successful in buying this property, duck around to Dan Murphy's and get your bottle of champagne."
An opening bid of $460,000, which was followed by a bid of $480,000.
A bid of $490,000 was submitted, followed by a bid of $500,000.
There were four people who submitted bids.
When the price hit $545,000, there were three bids made in $1000 increments.
The property was declared on the market at $550,000 and the person who submitted the first bid was successful.
The property had an expected price range of $500,000 to $550,000.
There was only one bidder on a three-bedroom home in Allan Street.
Ray White Warrnambool agent Jason Thwaites said the home was in an enviable position.
A vendor bid of $460,000 was submitted, before the single bidder offer $560,000.
A second vendor bid of $570,000 was submitted, which was followed by a bid of $575,000.
Mr Thwaites sought advice from the vendor and then advised the current bidder had upped their offer to $580,000.
The home, which had an expected price range of $550,000 to $605,000, sold for $585,000.
