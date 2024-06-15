Hundreds rush to opening of new homewares business in Warrnambool

Hundreds of people attended the official opening of Warrnambool's newest home furniture and decor store on Saturday, June 15.
Pillow Talk, which is based at the city's Homemaker centre, offers a range of bedding, homewares, furniture and trendy decor items.
Pillow Talk marketing manager Maddy Naylor said she was thrilled with the response to the store.
"It's very exciting," Ms Naylor said.
"It's been a very anticipated opening and we're very excited to have so many people here today."
The Warrnambool store is the 12th Pillow Talk the Queensland-based business has opened in Victoria.
"There has been an appetite to have a store in Warrnambool and the line outside has been proof of that."
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain was at the opening on Saturday morning.
"It's great to see so many people here today with a line up past Harris Scarfe," Cr Blain said.
He said it was great to see nationally recognised brands, including Pillow Talk, JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks have a presence in the city.
Pillow Talk's chief operating officer Greg Ferguson said the store would stock a wide range of high quality products, including luxurious bedding, elegant homewares, stylish furniture, and fashionable décor items that cater to everyone's taste and style.
"We are thrilled with the opening of Pillow Talk in Warrnambool, bringing a shopping experience of space convenience, comfort and style," Mr Ferguson said.
"Our store is not just about providing beautiful products; it's about creating a warm and welcoming environment where every visit leaves you wanting for more."
