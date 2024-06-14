'It gets me out of bed in the morning': Reliving the Ghostriders story

At 82, Leon Saunders still loves performing in the revived version of the popular 1960s Warrnambool band The Ghostriders.
He will take to the stage with its current line-up at Terang's Commercial Hotel on Saturday, June 15, 2024 as part of the fourth annual Storytelling Festival.
Festival committee chair Philip Liebelt said it was the festival running from June 14 to July 7 with 37 events across 23 days in 17 different venues.
"We're very specifically a community festival," he said.
"It's grown each year to what it is now.
"We've all got stores and people use a range of different media to tell their story. We've got music, we've got drama, we've got film, the spoken word and people who have published books.
"We've got local Warrnambool stories and then we've got fictional stories. We've got a broad range of events."
Mr Saunders said he joined The Ghostriders in the 1960s a few months after they started, replacing the original guitarist.
"We played five nights a week for about 20 years in the Ghostriders," he said.
Back in its heyday, The Ghostriders played support band for a number of well-known artists such as The Easy Beats, The Masters Apprentices and Normie Rowe when they toured the region.
The band used to play a mix of Roy Orbinson and Elvis tunes as well as The Shadows instrumentals.
Mr Saunders said the band only ever made one record, and try as he might he can't find a copy.
The band folded after two decades of success, but about five years ago they were asked to put the Ghostriders back together for the Camperdown Rock The Clock festival.
They gathered as many of the original members as they could, and out of that performance they got six more bookings.
But not everyone was keen to keep performing, so they brought in other musicians to round up the line-up
They now perform "all over the place".
Now 82, Mr Saunders said he had no intention of hanging up his guitar anytime soon.
"It gets me out of bed in the morning," he said.
He is one of two members from the early line-up of the band that still play with the band whose story will be brought to life again as the festival kicks off.
Other events as part of the festival this weekend include:
