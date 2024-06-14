'Gutless': your morning news

Welcome to Saturday!
It's journalist Jess Howard here with what's making news.
There have been mixed responses to this week's announcement that nine major aspects have been cut from the $384 million Warrnambool Base Hospital redevelopment.
South West Healthcare chief executive officer Craig Fraser said the upgrades were still a "fantastic result" while South West Coast MP Roma Britnell referred to the state government's failure to announce the cuts as "gutless".
We have argued a reduced project scope is a missed opportunity - it is - because the region is growing and ageing and demand will only continue to increase. But something is better than nothing at all.
What do you think?
In other news, Warrnambool's Civic Green event space will get a major makeover after securing $100,000 from the state government, and a personal trainer has faced court charged with stalking his former partner.
Have a great weekend!
