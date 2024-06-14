From macaws to lace monitors, it's clear this city loves exotic pets

It took just three weeks for a Macaw worth at least $5000 to sell at a Warrnambool pet shop with customers still asking if it's available.
There are no cats or dogs for sale at Aqua Life Pet and Aquarium on Jamieson Street.
Instead, customers would find anything from Spinifex Hopping Mice to Major Mitchell's cockatoos and even a Bell's Phase Lace Monitor, which could grow up to 1.5 metres.
Staff member Jaz Ferriday said it was clear south-west residents wanted exotic pets.
"They love more exotic animals," she said.
"There are definitely more families branching out to pets other than cats and dogs.
"We sell quite a few Macaws, we have probably one or two every six months. They're very popular, the last one we only had for three weeks until she sold.
"Everyone comes in and asks us where the macaw is still."
She said birds and reptiles were the most popular types of pets.
"All the exotic birds are popular - in the past we've had red-tailed black cockatoos which have also sold really well, people just love bigger birds," Ms Ferriday said.
"We're hoping to get different coloured Macaws in the future, we've only ever had blue and gold.
"They're so full of personality, they're like a little toddler. Reptiles are also very big for us, everybody loves bearded dragons and they're a great beginner reptile."
Ms Ferriday said while a licence wasn't needed for a Macaw, they were often required to own other native birds and various reptiles.
"We make sure the customers themselves have the time, room and commitment to care for the animals," she said.
"They need to put a lot of effort into researching and we make sure they're aware of what it takes."
