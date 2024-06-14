'Gutless': MP slams state government over handballing cuts announcement

"Gutless" is how Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell has described the state government's failure to announce cuts to the $384 million Warrnambool hospital redevelopment.
South West Healthcare chief executive officer Craig Fraser said an extra level would be added to the multi-level car park opposite the Warrnambool hospital to help make up for the loss of the proposed 120 underground spaces in an announcement on Thursday, June 13.
However, a number of other things had to be cut from the new build to meet the $384 million budget such as a new kitchen, morgue, pathology lab, staff cafeteria and rehab gym, Mr Fraser said.
Other areas that also got the chop were new spaces from the biomedical department, medical records, education areas.
"South West Healthcare is being forced to put on a happy face about receiving what is essentially a consolation prize," Ms Britnell said.
She said she was bitterly disappointed the redevelopment would not be built to scope after years of meticulous planning.
"The promise of a new, improved healthcare facility has now been broken," Ms Britnell said.
"This project was a decade in the making and now it's been shredded."
Ms Britnell said it was a slap in the face to south-west residents.
"Our entire community deserve a fully-realised project that will meet the comprehensive healthcare needs of the south-west coast."
Mr Fraser said the project was on track to begin construction in early 2025 and would be completed by late 2027.
While the hospital had for now cut the pathology lab and collection centre from the $384m build, Mr Fraser said they were working through how they might include pathology in new development.
He said that over the past two months they had been reworking the designs but detailed drawings of what it will eventually look like are months away.
"The redesign requires removal of some areas within the design," he said.
"The biggest impact of the redesign is to the support services departments that were previously included."
