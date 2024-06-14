The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Gutless': MP slams state government over handballing cuts announcement

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated June 14 2024 - 5:53pm, first published 2:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP Roma Britnell is bitterly disappointed about the cuts. Picture supplied
MP Roma Britnell is bitterly disappointed about the cuts. Picture supplied
A number of cuts have been made to the $384 million redevelopment of the Warrnambool Base Hospital.
A number of cuts have been made to the $384 million redevelopment of the Warrnambool Base Hospital.

"Gutless" is how Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell has described the state government's failure to announce cuts to the $384 million Warrnambool hospital redevelopment.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.