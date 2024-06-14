New precinct opens as $1.5m town revitalisation plan swings into play

A new playground, multi-purpose court and splash pad has opened as part of the $1.5 million revitalisation of a rural south-west town.
Federal Labor senator Raff Ciccone today, Thursday June 14, unveiled the Macarthur Precinct redevelopment alongside Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora and Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith.
With a cut of the ribbon, children from Macarthur Primary School raced to test the equipment which was designed to revitalise the centre of the small town.
Cr Smith said the new space was primarily dedicated to the local community which had contributed $50,000 to the project.
"This upgraded precinct is truly a fantastic addition to our community ... we have transformed this area into a vibrant hub for everyone to enjoy," he said.
"This space is for you. I hope you can all create wonderful memories here and it brings joy to your lives for many years to come."
The new development sits in the middle of a recreational precinct already consisting of a bowls club, community outdoor pool, tennis courts and gardens.
Mr Ciccone praised the shire on its latest infrastructure project.
"I think I've spent more time in Moyne than I have in other parts of Western Victoria in the past 12 months," he said.
"That's because the federal government sees the benefits of being able to partner with the council and the projects and proposals they keep putting to us which are very much valuable."
The project was funded by a $480,000 contribution from the federal government, $500,000 from Emergency Recovery Victoria, $300,000 from the state government, $192,000 from the council and $50,000 from community contributions.
