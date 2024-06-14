'A good test': Midfielder tips hard-fought battle against fellow contender

A champion Nirranda midfielder is itching to return to the field for the Blues' blockbuster round 10 Warrnambool and District league clash with Merrivale on Saturday, June 15.
Four-time premiership Blue Danny Craven will play his first game for the reigning premier since round six after he was sidelined with a hip injury.
Craven hasn't played for more than a month and is ready to pull on the jumper again.
"It (hip) feels all right, a few weeks' rest has done wonders," he told The Standard.
"I've been missing it so it's good to get back out there."
The Tigers claimed bragging rights with a 15-point win when the 2023 grand finalists met in round one.
Since then the Blues haven't dropped a game and sit top of the ladder while the Tigers are just one win behind in third, with two losses to their name.
Craven is expecting a hard-fought contest between the two modern-day rivals.
"It should be tough, should be a pretty close game, we're both going well," he said.
"Should be a good test. Everyone's been training pretty well so hopefully we can pull it together on Saturday."
Aside from Craven, the Blues will also be bolstered with the return of star utility Ben Dobson, who missed round nine with soreness.
The four-time Hampden league premiership player with Koroit, who joined the Blues in the off-season, has been a valuable addition to a side already littered with stars.
"It's good to have Ben out there," Craven said.
"He's pretty experienced and a big-game player."
The Blues will be missing Jeremy Stacey (hip flexor) from their round nine side while 2023 Esam Medal winner John Paulin is yet to return after suffering a hamstring injury against Allansford in round seven.
