Finding her feet again: Gun netballer embracing life at Tigerland

A fit and firing Lena Wright is just the tonic Merrivale needs if it is to challenge for this year's Warrnambool and District league A grade crown.
At her best, the dynamic goal shooter - as shown by her standout 2022 season where she won the league's MVP playing for South Rovers - is one of the league's most electric and unstoppable netballers capable of taking the game by the scruff of the neck.
The 24-year-old spent a season with Dennington in 2023 but a fractured knee cap sustained in a game against Panmure gave her food for thought about whether she had the desire to continue playing.
"I was going up for a rebound and I landed on it and the knee cap just popped out on me," she said.
"It was so painful, as I fell to the ground it then popped back into place. I kind of just screamed, it wasn't great.
"I had actually already tossed up whether to even play netball that year and once that happened it hit me pretty hard.
"I got pretty lucky in the end, I only needed to do physio to recover but it got to me quite a bit. I was on the verge of not playing again."
But some words of encouragement from Merrivale playing coach Elisha Sobey and the opportunity to play netball again with close friend Lily Schrama was too good to refuse.
"Elisha reached out to me and we just kept talking and she kept reassuring me and eventually I said 'yes' (to playing for Merrivale)," she said.
"It's been such a great decision for me and I've loved playing with a close friend (Lily Schrama), we hadn't played together for a few years."
She now finds herself immersed within the club and slowly but surely working towards her best netball again, which bodes well for the Tigers' premiership prospects.
Her agility and goal nous, especially in a Tigers outfit missing two key cogs this season, could prove valuable at the pointy-end of the season.
"I was talking about this at training the other night, it's great to be part of such a good side," she said.
"There's a few new players and obviously Georgia Martin and Cloe (O'Flaherty) aren't playing this year so a lot of younger girls are gelling nicely in the team this year.
"I'm definitely feeling a lot more confident now with my body and form. When I'm on the court, my nerves kind of just disappear and just enjoy playing netball.
"I'm trying to get back to my best game and feel like I'm going well."
The Tigers travel to Nirranda to take on the reigning premier in an A grade blockbuster on Saturday, June 14, 2024.
