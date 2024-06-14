Ex-police officer avoids jail after appealing grooming sentence

A former police officer jailed for four months after sending partial naked selfies to a 15-year-old on Snapchat, and requesting images, has escaped serving a prison term on appeal.
Hamilton's Damion Tiller, 49, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on February 23 this year to grooming a child aged under 16 years and using a carriage service to harass.
For the grooming charge Tiller was sentenced to serve four months' jail to be followed by an 18-month community corrections order.
On Friday, June 14, Tiller appealed against the severity of the jail sentence in the Warrnambool County Court.
He did not appeal against a conviction and $750 fine imposed for using a carriage service to harass.
The prosecution alleged Tiller sent 15 selfies to a 15-year-old on social application Snapchat, some showing him naked from the waist up and some extremely close to showing his genitals.
Tiller also requested the victim send him photos.
The messages started with questions about school and other things but soon turned predatory.
In one message Tiller said "I'm horny", "Would you like to see something private?" and "LOL xx".
When a victim told Tiller to stop, stating his messages were disgusting, "not OK to say to a 15-year-old" and she was thinking about going to police, he apologised profusely.
He repeatedly said he was sorry, that he was "feeling so bad", "I'm going before I make a real idiot of myself", that he felt ashamed and "I will block myself".
Tiller is a former Hamilton police officer.
In an impact statement the mother of one victim said the man's crimes had affected her socially, maternally and financially.
"If you can not trust police officers, what is left in law and order?" she wrote.
The victim said she found it hard to be near people, she felt a bit depressed, the offending impacted her learning, she wouldn't go to classes and stopped seeing her friend.
"It stopped me talking to half my mates and stopped me talking about my feelings," she said.
Barrister Michael Turner said Tiller had a place available at the Austin Hospital for post traumatic stress disorder treatment, which he suffered during his time as a police officer and volunteer firefighter.
He said at the time of the offending Tiller was suffering significant mental health issues, had been drinking too much alcohol, recovering from a long-term relationship separation, and he had now been diagnosed with prostate cancer and diabetes.
Tiller's weight had also ballooned from 87 kilograms to 117kgs.
Mr Turner said his client's status as a former police officer would add to other factors making any jail term more onerous for Tiller than the average person.
He said Tiller recognised that older men taking advantage of young women was totally inappropriate.
The barrister said as soon as there was any push back from the victim, Tiller immediately stopped and apologised.
Tiller had no prior court appearances and Mr Turner requested a community correction order (CCO) after providing an extensive new psychological report to the court.
Crown prosecutor David O'Doherty submitted the sentence imposed in the magistrate's court was "entirely appropriate".
Judge Michael O'Connell said the psychological report provided to the county court was not previously available to the magistrates court.
The report found Tiller was subject to traumatic events, particularly when a volunteer firefighter with the Country Fire Authority and during the time he served in the police force.
He was found to have a persistent depressive disorder, a history of panic attacks and in fact two personality disorders.
Tiller was not suffering from a pedophilic disorder and was found to be a low risk of reoffending.
Judge O'Connell said offending such as Tiller's was abhorrent and caused enormous harm to young people.
He said such conduct must be denounced so others who offended in a similar way understood they would be severely punished.
The judge said he was better placed to assess Tiller's deteriorating mental health after receiving the psychological report.
He accepted that Tiller had complex PTSD which he suffered in the line of duty as a firefighter and police officer.
Judge O'Connell said Tiller's mental health remained precarious and he was booked in to undertake mental health treatment.
He said he had formed the view Tiller should be treated more leniently because of his complex mental health condition and his reasonable prospects of rehabilitation.
In setting aside the magistrate's sentence, Judge O'Connell imposed a two-year CCO with the conditions Tiller be assessed and treated for alcohol and drugs and be assessed to undertake a sex offender's program.
Tiller also remains on the sex offenders' register for eight years.
