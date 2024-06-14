'Right place, right time': new choir to make star studded start at theatre

New choir collective 'Local Vocal' are making their voices heard for their star-studded inaugural performance.
The group will take to the stage alongside Australian rock band Chocolate Starfish when they perform at Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre on June 21, 2024.
Choir member Mel Steffensen said the opportunity to sing with the band was "surreal".
"It was one of those right place, right time kind of things," Mrs Steffensen said.
"This whole Chocolate Starfish thing just sort of came up through luck, bit of coincidence."
Members of 'Local Vocal' have performed with other choirs around the region including the Zoo Chaotic and Find Your Voice Collective.
The choir's 19 members have been rehearsing for eight weeks in preparation for performing Chocolate Starfish's song 'Motherless.'
Mrs Steffensen said the intention for the group was never to perform but rather as a fun community activity.
"The bottom line is that we just love singing, and everyone knows that," Mrs Steffensen said.
"There is no better thing to do than sing with the choir."
The choir focuses on giving back to the community, combining their efforts to give to local charities such as Western District Food Share.
Tonia Wilcox will also perform in the Local Vocal choir during the song.
She said she enjoyed the camaraderie the choir fostered as well as being able to express herself creatively.
"The thing is you do it by yourself and you're not anything," Ms Wilcox said.
"But when you actually all come together, anything together, you're everything."
