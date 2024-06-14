'A blessed life': Killarney woman to celebrate seven decades of service

A former Killarney woman who will celebrate 70 years in the religious profession at the end of June has reflected on a "wonderful life".
Sister Shirley Gallagher, who joined Our Lady of Sacred Heart as a nun at age 18, spent 50 years in Papua New Guinea as a missionary.
"I've had the happiest years," Sister Gallagher said.
"I look back and think 'I was really blessed to go to Papua New Guinea'."
Sister Gallagher, 88, who had eight siblings, has great memories of growing up in Killarney.
Her father loved fishing and Sister Gallagher said "the beach was our playground".
Thursday nights were spent pulling up the nets her father had placed that would be full of crayfish and other fish for a Friday feast.
However, Sister Gallagher remembers the delicacy of crayfish was eventually lost on the nine siblings.
"In the end we would be sick of crayfish so Mum would swap it with the butcher for sausages and chops," Sister Gallagher said.
She heard about the overseas missionary work of Our Lady of Sacred Heart and was determined to join.
"Eventually I went to Papua New Guinea," she said.
She was involved in running a number of primary schools, with her first post on Rossel Island.
"There were no airstrips, no doctors, no dentists," Sister Gallagher said.
A boat came once a month with supplies, which were in short supply by the fourth week as there was no power or refrigeration.
"I loved it but the people were still living in the stone age," Sister Gallagher said.
The school was very basic, with the students sitting on coconut logs on the floor.
"We used the labels off jam and fruit tins to teach the children the alphabet," Sister Gallagher said.
"We would also keep all our letters from home so the children could write on the back."
Sister Gallagher then moved to Fergusson Island.
Missionaries wanted to build a school, a convent and a church.
Incredibly, they enlisted the help of the von Trapp family, who inspired the movie The Sound of Music.
Sister Gallagher attended a concert they performed in Sydney and one of the priests from Fergusson Island asked the family if they could help to raise funds.
Maria, the daughter of Georg von Trapp and his first wife Agathe, decided she would travel to the island.
"Maria decided she would stay there and work," Sister Gallagher said.
"When I got there she was doing terrific work with the singing, church music and other pastoral work."
The von Trapp family kept their word and a school, convent and church were built.
"It was very simple - the school had a grass roof and walls that came half way up so the dogs and pigs couldn't get in," Sister Gallagher said.
"We used the old phonic system, which I see they are bringing back to Australian schools."
One thing Sister Gallagher and other nuns focused on was ensuring the girls were taught their self-worth.
"We focused on giving the girls some self-confidence,' Sister Gallagher said.
From there, Sister Gallagher went to Port Moresby to teach high school.
This was not one of her favourite posts.
"It was a rather terrifying place - there were a lot of gangs and squatter settlements."
However, she was involved with giving females the chance to gain an education at Marianville Secondary School, which still operates today.
"Today we have girls who are doctors and nurses and lawyers," Sister Gallagher said.
She then moved to Manus Island, where she contracted a terrible case of malaria and had to be flown home to Australia for treatment.
Sister Gallagher also had a post at Vunapope, which is just outside of Rabaul, which had three active volcanoes.
Becoming distracted in church is a no-no for any parishioner, but for a nun it's definitely something to avoid.
However, there was no avoiding looking out the window and having a sense of dread the day a volcano erupted.
"Father said 'we're a bit concerned about Rabul because the people are experiencing a lot of movement in the ground," Sister Gallagher said.
"We looked out the window just as the volcano erupted.
"We were all very distracted during mass."
When mass finished, they returned to the school to find 300 students had fled after the eruption.
"We had friends who had trucks and we had to go out in search of them," Sister Gallagher said.
They were told the children would have likely fled to a nearby cemetery for fallen soldiers.
"We went out there and at the end of the day we had accounted for every child except one and we were assured that child's family had picked them up."
They got another shock when they returned to the school.
About 1000 displaced villagers, who had lost everything when the volcano erupted, had taken up residence at the school.
"We opened up the dormitories and thank goodness we had a good supply of food," Sister Gallagher said.
"We were able to keep the people fed.
"They lived very simply - just on mats on the floor."
The villagers stayed for several months before the mission gifted them land to rebuild.
Again, they helped the villagers by giving them tools to build and everything they needed to plant to become sustainable.
When the villagers eventually left, they left "about 10 starving dogs behind", Sister Gallagher said.
Two of the older nuns fell in love with them, but after some time it was decided the mission could no longer keep them.
"The superior said 'we've got to do something about these dogs'," Sister Gallagher said.
"We hardly had enough food to feed ourselves, let alone the dogs."
Sister Gallagher said a vet was called and asked about how the dogs could be humanely euthanized.
One Saturday night, after the older nuns had gone to bed, the dogs were given a piece of meat that would put them to sleep.
A large hole was dug nearby.
However, later that night someone asked "where are the dogs?"
The dogs were not on the property and the nuns feared they would roam to the new settlement.
Sister Gallagher said there was panic because the dogs had been poisoned and the villagers would likely eat them if they found them.
"We got in the ute and we were asking people 'have you seen the dogs?
"One man went past carrying one on his shoulders and we said 'no, you can't eat the dog, it has been poisoned.
"He asked if he could have the teeth, because they made necklaces out of them."
What followed was a hurried search for the remaining dogs.
All but one were eventually accounted for, which meant the nuns were praying that no one would be poisoned.
"Every time I heard the police roaring along the road, I was concerned someone was coming after me," Sister Gallagher said.
"Eventually there were people running and calling out and they said 'there's a big smell down here - it was the missing dog'."
Sister Gallagher said there were a number of children gathered around who she asked to bury the dog.
"I said 'if I give you money, will you bury this dog for me?'
"They said 'don't give us money but will you make us a chocolate cake and we want a big bottle of coca cola each.
"They then sat under the hibiscus tree and enjoyed them."
Sister Gallagher also helped a number of people complete studies while in prison and she then asked the bishop at the missionary if she could have some land to grow crops to help young girls gain an education.
"He said 'how much do you want?' and I asked for 20 hectares.
"I'd take the girls out and our young sisters who were Papua New Guineans.
"We kept the coconut trees and cleared the land."
The hard-working team planted balsa wood, which only takes four years to mature.
"We put in 1100 trees and in four years we made 15,000 Kina."
This allowed the young females to complete their education and go on to bigger and better things.
"This is still going on today - the Papua New Guineans have taken it over," Sister Gallagher said.
About the time Sister Gallagher was considering returning to Australia, she received a phone call.
"I received a phone call to tell me I had received a letter which needed an instant answer.
"Who is it from?" Sister Gallagher asked.
She said she initially thought it was a joke when the reply was "the Queen".
Sister Gallagher had been nominated to receive the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (an MBE).
She said she was thrilled and happily accepted it as a way of paying tribute to all the missionaries who had worked to better the lives of the Papua New Guineans.
Sister Gallagher said she loved teaching the young children.
"It was a joy to teach them because they wanted to come to school, they wanted to learn."
Sister Gallagher, who now lives in Bentleigh, will have a celebration with family and friends on June 29 to mark her 70-year milestone.
