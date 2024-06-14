Extra commitment helping footballer establish himself at senior level

A decision to increase his dedication to South Warrnambool's football program is paying dividends for Walker Owen.
The 21-year-old has cemented himself in the club's undefeated senior side after debuting in round six, playing each game since and earning best-player selection three times.
The wingman was a key player in the Roosters reserves' back-to-back Hampden league premierships the past two seasons but wasn't able to break into the top side which won the 2023 flag.
Owen believes a change to his training schedule this year is the reason for his progression.
"Probably the last couple of years I haven't really been fully committed to Tuesday night training and stuff like that," he told The Standard.
"A couple of mates really pushed me this year trying to get me there every time. It's worked out."
"... I'm real good mates with Max Irving, he's sort of been pushing me the last year or so just trying to get me to training a bit more. That's probably a big reason why I have."
Owen said senior football was a lot quicker than reserves but "you also get used a lot more when you get in good spots".
He hasn't found the transition too difficult though thanks to the Roosters' unified football approach.
"At South, no matter what grade you play, we have the same sort of systems, it's been easy knowing where to stand and all that sort of stuff, all the structures," he said.
"It's been good, all the boys have been really welcoming and making it a bit easier for me. I just try and play my role I guess."
Owen has been playing on a wing and also spending time forward in his four senior games so far.
The fourth-year building apprentice is averaging an impressive 16.3 disposals and one goal per game and hopes to "keep playing his role".
He relishes being a part of South Warrnambool, where he has been a player since under 14s.
"It's sort of like another family really," he said.
"Everyone's so close, it's a real good club to be around on and off the field."
The Roosters' seniors sit two-wins clear on top of the ladder after nine rounds and face fourth-placed Warrnambool on Saturday, June 15 at Reid Oval.
Owen would love to add a senior premiership medal to his collection in a few months' time.
"Obviously that would be a dream really..." he said.
