Footy HQ: The stats that matter

It's sports reporter Justine McCullagh-Beasy here.
It's the mid-season break in the Hampden league. Well, for eight of the 10 clubs.
Cross-town rivals Warrnambool and South Warrnambool will face off in a standalone top-five clash at Reid Oval on Saturday. It looms as an intriguing contest.
We delved through the statistics this week (see below) to determine the leaders of numerous important categories.
One which stood out was the one percenters - no doubt a stat coaches and teammates praise internally.
Roosters defender Harry Lee is leading the way - and by a fair margin too - despite missing one of the nine matches.
Last week we asked readers if they thought the Hampden league should consolidate all of its football matches onto one day.
At present the seniors, reserves and under 18s are on Saturdays and the under 10, under 12, under 14 and under 16 matches are on Sundays. The under 10 and under 12 games are not played for premiership points.
Whether or not to play on the one day has been a long-standing debate. Seventy-five per cent of our readers would prefer it played on one day.
There is a lot to consider and it's not a simple decision. Watch this space.
Until next week, may the best team win.
