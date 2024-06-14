Hairdresser to lose dreadlocks to raise funds for Black Dog Institute

Ty Dance has been growing his dreadlocks for eight years with one goal - to raise money for charity.
The 40-year-old hairdresser wasn't certain which charity he wanted to raise money for.
However, his own life experience recently made that choice a simple one.
"I have struggled over the years with mental health," Mr Dance said.
"I had a period a little while ago that lasted about a month and that was the catalyst to losing the dreadlocks."
"It's been a really good response, I've got great clients," he said.
Mr Dance has a goal of raising $5000 and had already made $2530 on Friday, June 14.
He knows the importance of reaching out to other people when you're experiencing poor mental health.
"Mental illness doesn't discriminate - it affects one in five Australians every year with symptoms like depression and anxiety," Mr Dance said.
"The impact can be devastating, not only for those living with it, but for those around them.
"That's why I'm making a change with a brand new hair-do and raising funds for the Black Dog Institute.
"Every dollar raised will support crucial mental health research and support services that help Australians impacted by mental illness and suicide.
"Help me create a meaningful moment for mental health when I go the chop, all for a great cause."
Mr Dance said he had formed great connections with clients and often jokes: "a good hairdresser is better than a cheap therapist".
He is a huge advocate for reaching out to other people if they appear to be going through a challenging time.
"I find it really important to seek connections with others and I love spending time in nature," Mr Dance said.
He said he was lucky to have a great support network of family and friends and his partner Natalie Jansen.
"She's my rock and my anchor."
Mr Dance encouraged people experiencing poor mental health to seek help.
"I think it's important to acknowledge it's happening, to say 'I'm not OK'," Mr Dance said.
Mr Dance said he was a little bit apprehensive about cutting his dreads.
"I love them - I feel the most like myself when I have them," he said.
"My dreads have been my personality - hats might become my new personality," he joked.
Mr Dance, who has owned Alchemy on Morriss for the past eight years, will have the dreadlocks cut at the salon on Sunday, June 30 at 1pm.
The Standard reported earlier this week community members can sign up for a free accidental counsellor course to help people experiencing poor mental health.
A number of south-west residents, including South Warrnambool footballer Jack Dye, are taking part in the Push Up Challenge to raise awareness and funds for mental health.
If you, or someone you know, is in need of support, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au
