Trucks stolen, thieves arrested after four-hour manhunt

Two tip trucks stolen from a Warrnambool business have been found and the alleged thieves arrested after an extensive four-hour manhunt.
Detective Senior Constable Kim Wheeler, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said two tip trucks were stolen from a Coghlan Road business in Warrnambool on Thursday, June 13, about 3.30am.
The trucks have a combined value of more than $50,000.
"About 10.30am the stolen trucks were observed by police in the Dundonnell area," Detective Senior Constable Wheeler said.
"Police members attempted to intercept the trucks but the drivers failed to stop.
"The trucks were located abandoned in that same area soon after."
The investigator said an extensive grid search of the farming property at Dundonnell, 30 kilometres north-east of Mortlake, was then conducted.
"A couple of hours later two men were arrested," she said.
"A 34-year-old Caramut woman was also located in the area, who was connected to them. She was processed in relation to driving offences and her vehicle impounded."
The woman will be charged on summons to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on a date to be fixed.
Towing and storage fees for the impounded vehicles are expected to be about $1200.
Police will allege she was called to pick up the truck thieves.
The two Ballarat district men, a 39-year-old and a 34-year-old, were arrested at the farm, later interviewed, charged and bailed to appear in Warrnambool court on July 22.
"It's timely to remind businesses to lock and secure their vehicles and equipment," Detective Senior Constable Wheeler said.
"These are often crimes of opportunity and removing the opportunity goes a long way to preventing such crime.
"Make sure your keys are secure."
The investigator said the extensive search lasted about four hours and involved 20 police officers.
"It was a protracted operation. The alleged offenders were hiding in paddocks and the search involved foot chases," she said.
"It was a very pleasing end result. The alleged offenders were arrested and the stolen property returned to its owner.
"The impact to the business was far more limited than it might have been.
"The men were charged with theft and associated driving offences."
It's understood that Warrnambool crime scene officers examined the recovered vehicles for forensic evidence.
