'Fingers crossed': Leading trainer confident in strong Sandown showing

DANIEL Bowman hopes a soft track will help the chances of Magnetic Prince and Is It Me in their respective races at Sandown on Saturday, June 15.
In-form jockey Harry Coffey has the mount on Magnetic Prince in a benchmark race while stablemate Is It Me will be ridden by Jordan Childs in an open handicap.
Bowman told The Standard both horses run better with a bit of give in the racing surface.
"Magnetic Prince and Is It Me like tracks with a bit of give in them," the Warrnambool based trainer said.
"Both horses ran at the Warrnambool May Carnival. I was happy enough with the first-up performance by Magnetic Prince to run fourth.
"He's trained on very well from that effort. He's drawn a nice barrier and Harry should have him well positioned in the run. Magnetic Prince is a good consistent winter class horse and I've got my fingers crossed he's in for a good campaign."
Is It Me ran third last time at Caulfield after a poor run in the Wangoom Handicap at Warrnambool.
"Is It Me just never handled the track at Warrnambool," Bowman said. "I've just put a line through his Wangoom run. It's a total forget run.
"I was happy with Is It Me's run at Caulfield. He was probably a shade unlucky at a couple of vital stages. He's up in grade here but we would have a throw at the stumps."
Is It Me is a $6 chance in the early betting markets while bookies are betting $34 about Magnetic Prince's chances.
Fellow Warrnambool trainer Matthew Williams, Symon Wilde, Maddi Raymond and Aaron Purcell have runners on Sandown's nine race program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.